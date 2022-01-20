Business

A look at the statewide sports and tourism bid fund

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A proposed bill in the Indiana Statehouse would create a fund to help the state bid on holding large events and conventions.

Inside INdiana Business host Gerry Dick joined News 8’s Daybreak Thursday morning to discuss the plan and other Indiana-centric headlines.

“As it turns out, there are about 15 states, regions, municipalities around the country that have these funds and Indianapolis officials from the Indiana Sports Corporation to Visit Indy say they’re now cherry picking some events from Indianapolis,” Dick said.

Dick shared some thoughts on how the fund might be structured and previewed next week’s episode of Inside INdiana Business, which airs Sunday at 10 a.m.

To see his complete interview, click the video above.