Business

After the Bell: Airplanes in short supply; Consumer Confidence falls; General Motors beat expectations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New airplanes are in short supply right now, which means the planes available are packed meaning higher fares.

JetBlue was supposed to get 29 planes from Airbus, they got 22. American should have received 27, but they’ll get 19. Airlines that once parked planes during the start of the pandemic are now struggling to keep up with demand.

Consumer Confidence falls lowest since July

Consumer confidence fell in this country to the lowest since July. Hight interest rates and high inflation are hitting household budgets hard.

The “Conference Board” says, consumers’ short-term outlook remains “dismal”. They say, this high inflation could make for a challenging holiday season, for both consumers and retailers.

General Motors posted Big Third Quarter beating expectations

General Motors posted a big third quarter, beating expectations. The automaker slightly missed on revenue, but says there’s still strong demand during a rough economy and rising interest rates.

GM sold fewer vehicles, but got higher profits on SUV’s and trucks.

Cost of World Series tickets in Philadelphia

If you’d like to watch the Philadelphia Phillies take on the heavily favored Houston Astros, the average ticket price is over $3,000.

Games in Houston are averaging about $1,600 bucks. This is the first time the Phillies have have made the post-season since 2011, so their lack of playoff success might be the reason.