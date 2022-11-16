Business

After the Bell: credit card balances rise; wealthy at Walmart; retailers in hot-dog price battle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Americans are relying on their credit cards to get through tough times.

Credit card balances in the third quarter saw their biggest annual increase in more than 20 years.

Those balances increased 15% from a year ago to $93 billion. It shows consumers are having a tough time managing prices that are at least 8% higher.

The real test begins right now, determining whether consumers can continue to make their payments on their credit cards. Delinquency rates have already started to rise.

Gas-electric hybrid vehicles

Gas-electric hybrids top the list of Consumer Reports’ annual reliability survey. Big pickup trucks and electric vehicles performed the worst.

Consumer Reports says hybrids generally are tried-and-true designs with minimal frills, while automakers are shoving glitchy electronics into new trucks and EVs.

Walmart earnings

Walmart reported a big boost in sales for its third quarter, up 8.2%, which beat expectations.

One of the reasons why: Wealthier customers feeling the pinch of inflation are switching to Walmart for groceries. Walmart is considered by many to be a bellwether of consumer spending, especially on groceries, which makes up half of its sales.

Retailers’ hot-dog price battle

There’s now a price war among Sam’s Club and Costco on the hot-dog-and-soda combo.

It’s always been a $1.50 at Costco. The chief executive officer says it always will be.

Sam’s Club matched the price until Tuesday. Sam’s Club announced it has lowered the price of its hot dog and meal drink combo to a $1.38.

New lower price, they say, same great hot dog and drink.

Think these don’t sell? Costco sold 122 million hot-dog-and-soda combos in 2021.