After the Bell: Disney CEO’s big paycheck; FCC blocks robocall provider; beers to best in soccer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Things won’t be as bad at Best Buy during the holidays as the electronics retailer previously warned.

On Tuesday, the company forecasted a smaller drop in annual sales than it thought, saying deals and discounts will bring in more inflation-weary customers.

Best Buy also beat earnings estimates and shares jumped almost 12% on the news. The company says it expects customers to do their holiday shopping as late as possible to get the best deals.

How much will Disney CEO Iger make?

Bob Iger, who on Sunday night was once again named chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Co., will be among the highest-paid executives in Hollywood.

He will earn a $1 million dollar base salary, with incentives that could push that to $27 million a year. That’s actually less than the $46 million he made when he left the company in 2021.

He takes over at a rough time for Disney, which lost $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter.

US blocks company’s robocalls

Are you tired of getting robocalls?

The federal government just took a big step to stop them. The Federal Communications Commission has blocked voice provider company Global UC, saying it didn’t comply with U.S. regulations.

Global UC serves 200 businesses globally with calling services.

It’s the first time the feds have ever blocked a provider from the entire U.S. phone network.

Not ‘King of Beers’ in Qatar

Budweiser suddenly has a lot of beer on its hands.

Qatar decided at the last minute to ban beer sales at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Solution? The company with the “King of Beers” slogan says it will ship the unsold Buds to the country that wins the tournament. Fans of the winning team already have a built-in party.

Last week, the conservative country made headlines by announcing it would not allow alcoholic beer sales.