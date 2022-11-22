Business

After the Bell: Disney stock jumps; rail strike threat; possible pay raise; pizza delivery goes electric

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Disney stock jumped Monday after a surprise move over the weekend.

The stock gained 6% today, as Disney’s board of directors says Bob Iger is back in charge at the house of mouse.

Current CEO Bob Chapek is out. He ran Disney for nearly 3 years. In that time, Disney’s stock fell about 30%. Granted, that included a global pandemic.

Now, Iger is back for at least two years. His return should be well received as Iger is considered one of the best leaders in media. Many want him to refocus Disney on their streaming products.

Rail strike threat

The threat of a rail strike is back. Members of the nation’s largest rail union, which represents conductors, just rejected a tentative labor agreement.

This puts a strike back in play, which could shut down the nation’s freight railroads causing shortages and higher prices for goods.

Possible pay raise

Get ready for a possible pay raise. Employers are planning to increase their salary budgets by almost 5% next year.

That would be the highest annual jump in 15 years. Many companies say they’ll pay more because of inflation and a tight labor market.

With inflation still around 8%, any raise less than that still means your paycheck won’t buy as much. Either way, always nice for a potential raise.

Pizza delivery goes electric

Dominos pizza delivery is going electric. The chain just purchased 800 Chevrolet Bolt EV’s as pizza delivery vehicles.

It has 700 of them right now, with 700 more due by the end of the year. The pizza chain says they want to reduce their environmental impact, while at the same time attract delivery drivers who maybe don’t have their own cars.