Business

After the Bell: Google settlement; Amazon layoffs; latest on interest rates

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Google will make a $400 million settlement with several states over location tracking.

This case is separate from the lawsuit Indiana and three other states filed back in January, which is still ongoing. Forty states were involved with this one. And it’s about essentially the same thing – google continuing to track user’s location… when those users thought they had turned it off. Google will pay 391-million dollars, the largest multi-state privacy settlement in u-s history. Moving forward, google has to be more transparent with users and let them know when they’re being tracked

Amazon layoffs

The large layoffs continue. This time its Amazon.

The online giant plans to layoff about 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles.

It’s the largest round of cuts in Amazon’s history, but represents less than 1% of the company’s global workforce.

Latest on interest rates

It might be time for the Federal Reserve to begin slowing the supersized interest rates hikes; that’s what the central bank’s No. 2 policymaker is saying. She says the big hikes are affecting the economy, and a slower pace of increases will probably be appropriate.

‘Wakanda’ box office

Disney’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” brought in $180 million over the weekend.

The odds were kind of stacked against this Marvel movie since it followed “Black Panther,” one of the biggest blockbusters ever, and did it without Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020.

The $180 million is the highest-grossing debut ever in a November.