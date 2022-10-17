Business

After the Bell: Halloween candy sales rising about 2021 receipts; stocks rally sharply

INDIANAPOOLIS (WISH) — Adults with mild to moderate hearing loss can now buy hearing aids over the counter, which some believe is a game-changer for the hearing aid business.

Instead of having to visit a hearing professional for an exam or to get a prescription, people can now buy hearing aids online or Best Buy, CVS, Walmart and other stores. Many think the move will lead to increased competition and lower prices. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration changed the rule in August; it went into effect Monday.

Stocks rallied sharply

The Dow gained more than 550 points, or 1.9%, and moved back above 30,000. Solid results from Bank of America, BNY Mellon and Charles Schwab, helped lift market sentiment.

Jeep’s first electric SUV

Jeep’s first all-electric SUV, the Avenger, won’t be coming to the United States, only Europe.

Jeep is working on four new electric SUVs that should be ready in two years.

Jeep’s parent company wants 50% of its U.S. sales to be electric by 2030.

Halloween candy sales rising

Inflation won’t stop Halloween. Total spending on Halloween candy should increase 5% over 2021. The National Retail Federation says Americans will spend $10.6 billion on Halloween goods, including candy.

The federation says 57% of people say inflation has impacted their spending, while 25% say they’re buying less candy.

Trick-or-treat etiquette

Speaking of Halloween, it’s a no-no to give out full-size candy bars for trick or treat.

It’s all about etiquette.

According to CNN, people who give out full-size candy bars make their “fun-size” neighbors look bad. It’s about respect apparently.

An unscientific Reddit survey also shows most people prefer the “fun-size” bars.