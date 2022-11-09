Business

After the Bell: high auto loan rates; latest Twitter drama; winning Powerball numbers; ‘Fortune Pink’ diamond

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Transunion follows 81 million auto loans, and says 1.65% of them are 60 days’ delinquent.

That’s the highest rate in more than a decade.

Several loan accommodation programs set up during the pandemic have also ended recently.

The average price of a new vehicle right now is over $47,000. The average used car is over $30,000.

Latest Twitter drama

Elon Musk is talking about putting the entire platform behind a paywall. Reports indicate it likely won’t happen, but it shows he’s looking at new ways to generate cash.

Twitter has already lost serious revenue as advertisers have hit the “pause button” on spending.

Winning Powerball lottery numbers after 10-hour delay

After 10 hours of delay, the winning Powerball lottery numbers were drawn with someone winning in California.

A sole winner matched all the numbers. $2.4 billion dollars. The lump sum payment is $997 million.

‘Fortune Pink’ diamond up for auction Tuesday

A huge diamond hit the auction block today.

It’s called the “Fortune Pink” diamond. It went up for action in Geneva, Switzerland Tuesday.

It sold for $28.5 million dollars to a private Asian collector.

It’s 18.18 carats, the largest pear-shaped “Fancy vivid pink” diamond ever sold at auction.

That’s not the world record for a pink diamond.

In 2017, the pink star was sold in Hong Kong.