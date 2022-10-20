Business

After the Bell: Home sales down; American Airlines ends first class; employee disengagement

INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — Mortgage rates are soaring, now around 7% and that means home sales just fell for the eighth straight month, for the longest slump since 2007. Despite the slowdown, inventory also continues to drop. There are about 1% fewer homes for sale nationwide than a year ago, but prices are eight percent higher.

American Airlines to drop first class cabins

American Airlines is dropping first class cabins in all of its international flights. The CEO says “the first class will not exist because customers aren’t buying it.” Instead, the airline will replace them with business class seats that are selling.

Feeling disengaged at work?

If so, you’re not alone. A new survey from “Conference Board” shows about a third of us are less engaged at work than we were six months ago, regardless of whether you work in office or at home. Half of respondents said having a caring leader was more important than before the pandemic.

Royal Caribbean’s new cruise ship

Royal Caribbean is going big for its next cruise ship. It will be the world largest called “Icon of the Seas.” There will be room for 10,000 people, 20 decks high, but it’s the cool stuff you can do: “Thrill Island” with six water slides, an indoor aqua theater, and ice skating. Cruising is still raising pandemic eyebrows with some people, so we’ll see how the boat is received when it sets sail in Jan. 2024.