Business

After the Bell: Indianapolis rent prices; American Express earnings; Verizon Wireless down

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rent prices in Indianapolis is making news, but for the wrong reasons. According to a new study from rent.com, the Indianapolis area saw the third largest year over year increase in rent prices in September, only behind Oklahoma City and Pittsburgh.

Indianapolis rent was up 17.9% and that’s bucking the national trend, where 61% of U.S. markets saw rents drop in September. How about compared nearby cities– Cincinnati saw its rental market decline the most, month over month, at 6.8%. The median rent in Indianapolis right now is about $1,500 a month.

American Express increase

Even with inflation at historic highs– U.S. consumers are willing to pay higher prices. American Express reported stronger than expected earnings Friday, saying consumer spending jumped 21% year over year. The credit card company says people are spending a lot on travel, and splurging these days on food and entertainment following easing of pandemic restrictions.

Verizon Wireless down

Tough times at Verizon currently as the country’s largest wireless carrier says profit fell 23% in the third quarter, as it lost almost 200,000 subscribers. Verizon recently raised prices and people jumped ship. Shares dropped 5% Friday to an 11 year low.

Most expensive luxury property in the U.S.

The Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort has been named as the most expensive luxury property in the U.S. According to Chrono24, the 26 Acre resort opened in 2014. It has five diamond triple a rating. The resort comes with a golf course, spa and all the stuff you would expect.