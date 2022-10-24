Business

After the Bell: Inflation earnings; retirement savings; EV sales

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Inflation is a word that we keep hearing a lot lately. In fact, about 2/3 of companies in the S&P 500 have mentioned the word inflation in their earnings reports.

This includes some big players like Pepsi and Citigroup. We also continue to hear about how “supply chains issues’ continue to impact companies’ bottom lines. We’ll see what happens this week, as we’re expecting to get earnings from tech companies like Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon all report third quarter earnings.

Retirement savings

How are your retirement savings? A new study from bankrate.com shows more than half of workers 55% say they feel the are behind savings. Just 25% of workers increased their retirement savings this year, 16% are saving less. 24% of workers do not contribute anything to their retirement.

Electric vehicle sales

Electric car sales grew faster than any other segment of auto industry in the third quarter. Americans bough more than 200,000 EVS. That’s 67% more than last year during the same time. As Tesla recently reported earnings, 64% of those EVS sold were Tesla’s.

GMC unveils EV

GMC unveiled the Sierra Denali EV edition 1 last week, opened it up reservations, and it sold out in 15 minutes. It’s not cheap. That version of the truck sells for $107,000. Granted the reservations are not binding, and they only required $100 to reserve one, but still. You want one? Now you have to get on a wafting list.