Business

After the Bell: inflation report due; linked loyalty programs; space tourism

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Federal Reserve seems surprised at the rate of inflation.

At their last meeting, The Federal Reserve talks about their plan to continue raising rates around the 75 basis point level until prices start dropping.

The September report on inflation comes out Thursday, which will be telling of where those rate hikes are making a difference.

New electric SUV

If you’ve never heard of the Swedish company Polestar Electric Vehicles, that might change.

The company just unveiled a new $84,000, 500-horsepower SUV called the Polestar 3.

The goal is to expand the sales in the United States as it competes with Tesla and BMW in the electric SUV space.

Linked loyalty rewards programs

Delta and Starbucks have linked their loyalty rewards’ programs.

So, the next time you buy a latte, SkyMiles members will get “one mile per dollar” at Starbucks.

Both companies are working to expand the appeal of their rewards programs and boost sales.

Space tourism

Denis Tito and his wife, Elizabeth, bought two seats on SpaceX’s Starship rocket. The weeklong trip will fly passengers around the moon.

Tito was the first paying tourist aboard the International Space Station in 2001. He paid $20 million for that experience.

There is no word yet on what he paid for the SpaceX tickets, and timing for the trip has not been announced.