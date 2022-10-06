Business

After the Bell: Jobs growth; Amazon holiday hiring; Ford price hike

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Analysts expect about 275,000 jobs to be added with the unemployment rate staying at 3.7, but adding a lot of jobs right now isn’t exactly good news.

In a time of inflation, adding too many jobs could mean the fed stays aggressive and keeps tightening. That, in turn, could negatively impact the markets. A (lover jobs number would oddly) help right now, slowing the “cost of living” increases.

Amazon looking to hire for the holidays

Amazon will hire 150,000 new employees for the holiday shopping season. The announcement comes just a few days before the company holds another prime day event.

Ford raising prices of pickup truck

Ford just raised the price of its lightening F-150 pickup truck, again. When it first went on sale you could snag one for $40,000. Now, the base model starts around $52,000. Ford is blaming ongoing supply chain problems for higher costs.

Changes coming to Peloton

A lot is happening at Peloton. The fitness equipment maker recently said their equipment will be in all U.S. Hilton Hotels, and be available to buy at Dicks Sporting Goods. Now, Peloton is cutting 500 more jobs. The CEO says restructuring is done, now it’s time for company to return to growth.