After the Bell: Kroger buys rival; US spending flat; unplugging from work on vacations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here are the headlines in the latest “After the Bell” report.

Kroger is buying grocery rival Albertsons for $25 billion.

Kroger is the second-largest grocery chain in the United States behind Walmart.

Together with Albertsons, if approved, the new company would operate 16% of the U.S. grocery market: about 5,000 stores.

It comes at a challenging time for groceries. Amazon recently entered the mix, and, for consumers, food prices are up 11% from a year ago.

Stocks fall broadly

More worries about inflation helped spur a broad slide for stocks Friday that left most of the major indexes on Wall Street in the red for the week and wiped out much of the market’s gains from a strong rally a day earlier.

US spending flat

Thursday’s announcement from the U.S. government on the consumer price index was about prices. Friday’s announcement was about spending.

The government says consumer spending was flat in September. Retail and food services sales didn’t change much. It all shows inflation is keeping dollar bills in consumers’ wallets.

Social Security boost

If you receive Social Security, you’re getting a pay raise.

Starting in January, you’ll get 8.7% more. On average, that’s about $150 more per month.

It’s the largest cost-of-living increase by the Social Security Administration since 1981.

Unplugging from work on vacations

A summer report showed we can’t disconnect while on vacation.

The Glassdoor report shows 54% of workers say they’re unable to stop working while on vacation, or they don’t believe they can fully unplug while on paid time off.

Some people even call them “work-cations.”

It’s all about maintaining a good work-life balance, but cellphones are always on.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.