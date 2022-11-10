Business

After the Bell: Meta announces layoffs; Tesla adds Zoom feature; Adidas to re-brand and sell Yeezy’s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –On Wednesday, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, announced 11,000 people would lose their jobs.

That’s 13% of its staff. While we might hear that, oh that’s bad, Wall Street is encouraged by the news, because it shows the company “gets it.” That Mark Zuckerberg heard the cry of Meta investors wondering if the company can’t re-direct to remain profitable. Shares were actually up 7% on the news. Zuckerberg calls the layoffs the most difficult changes in Meta’s history.

Tesla’s new feature

While Elon Musk struggles with twitter, here’s some Tesla news. Tesla drivers can soon make Zoom calls from their cars. Zoom showed off the service during its annual conference. No word yet on whether a driver can Zoom while driving, or when the service will begin.

Adidas to re-brand and sell Yeezy’s

Adidas will release more Yeezy’s, but without Ye. Starting next year, you can buy the shoes originally branded under his name, just without his branding. Adidas owns the design rights, and will still sell shoes after ending their relations with Ye, formally known as Kanye West, last month.

Twitter’s grey check mark

We know about the infamous blue check mark, and the $8 a month it’ll require. Apparently, Elon Musk announced a grey checkmark Wednesday. It would better identify prominent Twitter accounts, like government, major brands, media outlets. A few hours later, Musk killed it. He later tweeted “please note Twitter will do lots of dumb things in the coming months.”