Business

After the Bell: Meta earnings tumble, inflation and saving, Buffalo Bills new stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth has fallen more than $100 billion recently.

Meta posted disappointing third quarter earnings on Wednesday. On Thursday, Meta’s shares fell 24% to their lowest proce since 2016.

Some analysts say Meta is learning too heavily into virtual reality and not its core Facebook business. Zuckerberg asked investors for patience during its earning report, but it seems to have fallen flat.

Meta was worth $900 billion a year ago, now its valued at $293 billion.

Living paycheck-to-paycheck?

If you are living paycheck-to-paycheck these days and don’t have a lot in your savings account, you’re not alone.

Inflation is taking a toll on people’s emergency funds.

63% of middle income earners say they live paycheck-to-paycheck and the fed say savings are down 88% from their peak in 2020.

Buffalo Bills’ new stadium

The Buffalo Bills are getting a new stadium. It’s planned to open in 2026 and costs $1.4 billion, $850 million of that is taxpayer funding.

The stadium will not have a roof. The Bills current stadium was built in 1975 and is the fourth oldest in the NFL.

Indianapolis housing

Indianapolis is making news as an affordable place to live.

The city comes in ninth on a list of the most affordable housing markets for homebuyers, according to Zillow.

Cities in Ohio hold three out of the top five positions.