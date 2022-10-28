Business

After the Bell: Musk acquires twitter; gas company earnings; job posting update

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Elon Musk finally controls twitter, but the drama is far from over.

His first move, fire the top execs running the place. The problem is they all had golden parachutes. In total all three get about $200 million of Musk’s money, through stock sales. Twitter’s now former head of legal policy walks away with $74 million by herself. Also, some twitter employees say additional layoffs have now started.

Tired of high gas prices?

The gas companies aren’t. Both Exxon/Mobile and Chevron reported record profits for their respective third quarters. Exxon reported the highest profits in the company’s 152 year history. Chevron reported its second-highest quarterly profit ever. Both companies are seeing huge demand for its oil and gas products during a rough economic time for consumers.

Jobs listing salaries

Starting next week, there’s a good chance the job you’re applying to will list the salary. On Tuesday, New York City adopts a new law that forces hiring employers to list the minimum salary range. Then January 1st, California adopts similar law. Many say these laws will change the conversation on pay.

Inflation hits Thanksgiving

From the turkey, to dinner rolls, to the pumpkin pie, it’s all gonna cost more. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, butter costs 32% more than last year.