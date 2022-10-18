Business

After the Bell: New iPad launched Tuesday; Charles Barley signed new deal with TNT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — By a vote of 406 to 206, the workers at a warehouse near Albany decided not to join the Amazon Labor Union.

“The results were a big setback for union efforts, which you’ll recall had a historic win in April on New York’s Staten Island. But this time, the labor leader calls the whole thing “A sham election”, saying workers were subjected to intimidation, retaliation and threats of termination.”

An Amazon spokesperson said, “They’re glad the workers had their voices heard.”

Mortgage rates rising

Homebuilder sentiment has fallen to half of what it was just six months ago. Builders say the 30-year mortgage rate hovering over 7% isn’t helping. That rate was 3% at the beginning of the year.

New Apple iPads launch Tuesday

Apple showed off a bunch of new totally-redesigned iPads Tuesday. They are a lot faster, come in new colors, and cost more.

The base iPad now sells for 450 dollars. The launch also gives Apple a ton of new products to sell ahead of the important holiday shopping season.

Charles Barkley signed new deal with TNT

Charles Barkley just signed a new deal to stay with TNT. Barkley calls it life-altering.

Reports say Barkley will make between 100-200 million dollars. He has been an analyst for TNT’s “Inside the NBA” for 22 years. This 10-year-old deal keeps him part of the TNT family for a while.

McDonald’s ‘Adult Happy Meal’ toys being re-sold on eBay

The “Cactus Plant Flea Market Box”, complete with a figurine from long ago quickly sold out in some places that same day.

So now, of course, people are selling them on eBay.

One person is offering three still wrapped toys for $300,000.