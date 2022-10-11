Business

After the Bell: Ohio gains Honda plant; rail strike threat; Prime Day returns

NDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Honda is spending big bucks in Ohio.

The automaker said Tuesday it will build a new $4 billion battery plant in the state.

The plant will be 40 miles southwest of Columbus and will produce batteries for electric vehicles.

Honda plans to create 2,200 jobs with the venture and will begin the production and sales of electric vehicles in the U.S. in 2026.

Ian victims and unemployment

Economists say Hurricane Ian could have put tens of thousands of people out of work, and many of them will likely file for unemployment benefits.

Many of these workers were in the tourism industry, which could leave Florida towns struggling to rebound economically.

Railroad strike threat is back

The threat of a railroad strike is back. A union of track workers rejected the tentative agreement proposed last month.

This rejection renews the threat that there could be a strike that would directly impact the nation’s supply chain.

The strike would not begin until Nov. 19.

Amazon’s second Prime Day

Amazon is having its second second Prime Day of the year. The retail giant is offering discounts on Amazon devices, robot vacuums and speakers.

The event lasts until Wednesday for Prime subscribers.