Business

After the bell: Oil production cut; home applications down; REI closes for Black Friday

by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of oil producers just agreed to cut production by 2 million barrels a day.

The goal is to spur oil prices. The U.S. pressured the group to pump more with gas prices as high as they are right now.

Crude oil prices have fallen to around $80 a barrel as investors fear an upcoming recession.

Home applications decline

Home applications have fallen 37% from last year and sits at the slowest rate since 1997.

Mortgage rates are high too, 6.75%. That’s the highest its been in 16 years and it means mortgage payments jumped over $300 a month, in just the last six weeks.

REI closes for Black Friday

For the past seven years, Recreation Equipment Incorporated has closed on Thanksgiving to give employees time with their families.

All REI stores will be Black Friday this year as well.

The company said it would instead pay all 16,000 of its workers to spend time outside doing anything besides shopping that day!

