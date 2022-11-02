Business

After the Bell: Job openings; United Airlines; Uber revenue increased; Powerball lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There were 10.7 million job openings according to the Federal Reserve.

It went up from the 10.3 million openings in August. The Federal Reserve thought its interest rate hikes would make that number go down. It says the labor shortage is adding to the high inflation and causing wages to spike.

Pilots at United: ‘no’ to tentative agreement

Pilots at United Airlines have said “no” to a tentative agreement that would have given 15% raises over 18 months.

It’s the latest setback in the sketchy labor talks between unions and airlines.

Pilots say the deal falls short. Unions want raises and better schedules, as airlines are seeing major profits right now.

Uber saw 72% increase in revenue in September

Uber saw a 72% increase in revenue September.

There’s very strong demand for rides and meal deliveries even with high inflation and fear of a recession.

In September, Uber conducted 21 million ride-hailing trips per day.

The CEO says the core business is stronger than ever.

Powerball Lottery still in search of winner

The jackpot is already reported $1.2 billion, but that number is likely to climb for Wednesday night’s drawing.

It’s the second-largest prize in Powerball’s 30-year history.