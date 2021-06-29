Business

Air-conditioning repair companies hard at work in Indiana’s humid heat

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — High heat and high humidity means many air conditioners are working hard to cool homes.

In Brownsburg, Jeremy Gooch’s previous air conditioner was 23 years old. On Monday, it stopped working,

“It was unpleasant. I can tell you that much,” Gooch said. “With the high humidity — they can talk about out West it being a dry heat — well, it’s not here in the state of Indiana. The humidity is certainly what gets you. It was a long day, but we managed to get through it.”

His family isn’t alone.

Chapman Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing in Indianapolis on Tuesday repaired a woman’s A/C that went out. Assistant service manager Scott Smith, an expert with decades of experience, said, in recent weeks, they’ve received about 100 calls a day for air-conditioning repairs.

Obviously the hotter it gets, the longer the systems run. The more calls we get, the more breakdowns there are.”

So, what should you do if your A/C goes out? “Keep the windows closed, keep the doors closed. Let’s keep the humidity out. If the system does fail, I’m going to ask the customer to turn it off. Turn the system to ‘off’: but turn the fan to ‘on’. Let the fan run continuously. A lot of times, the failure is due to a frozen evaporator coil. So, if they leave the air conditioning running, waiting on the technician to show up, we’re not going to be able to do anything for them until that system thaws out,” Smith said.

How can you help prevent air-conditioning troubles? Maintenance.

“Even though you have it maintained, you still can have failures. Internal failures is something that we can’t control. Having the maintenance done, we can find those capacitors, contactors, thermostats that are failing. Certain things like that, that we can take care of,” Smith said.

Back in Brownsburg, Gooch got his A/C replaced Tuesday with a new one by Chapman. “It feels great man. It feels great. You’ve got good people working on it coming in and helping you out. It’s nice to have that, have peace of mind,” Gooch said.

To try to help prevent A/C issues, Smith recommends maintaining your system. Have the A/C checked in the summer and your furnace checked in the fall or winter. If you live in an apartment, ask your property manager to help. Also, Smith said, regularly change or check filters; typically every month for a 1-inch filter.