Air Fryer recalled by Consumer Product Safety Commission for ‘burn hazards’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday that a Middleton, Wisconsin-based home goods supplier is recalling 319,000 air fryers over concerns that a component of the appliances could “break during use, posing a burn hazard,” according to the company.

Empower Brands LLC, maker of PowerXL’s DUAF-10 and 005 Vortex dual basket air fryers, announced the recall Thursday, the outlet reported.

The company said the air fryers had an optional plastic connector that can be used to join two baskets together into one large, single basket that could be a fire risk.

The company said it had received 41 reports from consumers of the product breaking during use, three of which led to burns.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dual basket air fryers and contact Empower Brands to receive a full refund,” the CPSC warned.

The CPSC said the models had been sold at several nationwide chain stores including Target, Walmart, and Kohl’s from August 2021 to October 2023, and retailed between $60 and $190 depending on the model.