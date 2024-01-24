Aldi plans 2nd grocery in Westfield

Aldi is planning a second store in Westfield, Indiana. (Provided Image/Aldi and SGA Design Group)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Aldi is planning to build a new grocery in Hamilton County.

It would be part of the SpringMill Pointe development on the south side of State Road 32, about a mile west of U.S. 31 and southwest of Grand Park Sports Campus. The site is east of a Meijer store and next to the Valvoline Instant Oil Change facility.

The Westfield Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday night approved changes to the store’s façade and roof.

According to documents, the store would sit on nearly 4 acres that is currently unused.

The store would be the second Aldi location in Westfield. The other Aldi sits northwest of the intersection of U.S. 31 and 146th Street.