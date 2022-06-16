Business

Alivio Medical Center celebrates 20 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Improving health care for all Hoosiers is the goal of a medical symposium happening Saturday at Marriott Indianapolis North hotel.

The symposium A Model of Health Care for the 21st Century will be hosted by the local bilingual organization Alivio Medical Center.

WISH-TV’s medical expert and a former U.S. surgeon general, Dr. Jerome Adams will be the keynote speaker. Speakers include health care professionals in neurology, internal medicine, gastroenterology and radiology.

The organization will also celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The founder of Alivio Medical Center, Dr. Alfredo Lopez-Yunez, said, “We also think that we’ve fulfilled a community type of work, a community impact that has been seen, yes, in the Latino community, but also the community at large.”

The event will also focus on empowering primary care physicians and young students.

Lopez-Yunez said, “I was trained to be a super specialist — neurology, stroke, public service, being assistant professor at Indiana University, and directing the stroke unit at Wishard (hospital) — all of these things. Great, that’s the academic world, but one eventful phone call, an invitation to a media, to the radio, opened my eyes that there was an incredible need for immigrants coming to town.”