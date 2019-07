BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) – A former electrical company building will be remodeled and open as an Amazon distribution warehouse by year’s end, the mayor said Wednesday.

During a news conference, Mayor Dennis Buckley said the small warehouse will stock larger items including furniture.

The warehouse remodeling is set to begin next week, he said.

The distribution facility is expected to create dozens of jobs, said the mayor of the Indianapolis enclave city of nearly 15,000.