Ambulance provider closes Indianapolis operation

American Medical Response is shown in June 2019 at 4620 W. 84th St. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A medical transportation company announced Friday it’s closed its facility on the city’s northwest side.

A media spokesperson for American Medical Response told News 8 by email that it “scaled back operations in Central Indiana” on Wednesday.

The spokesperson for the ambulance provider cited reduced demand for nonemergency transports, severe inflation, low government reimbursement, and

other factors making the local business unsustainable. The email also noted a shortage of paramedics and emergency medical technicians in the United States.

Local employees of the ambulance provider are receiving help to transfer to jobs in the company, including operations in Evansville, the email says. Full-time employees also were offered severance packages.

In addition, the spokesperson wrote, “Full- and part-time employees were offered the opportunity to apply to work upcoming special events, including track and racing events.”

The email did not say how many employees are involved.

News reports show the company also closed AMR facilities in Youngstown, Ohio, and Los Angeles County, California, earlier this year.