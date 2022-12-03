Business

Ambulance provider closes Indianapolis operation

American Medical Response is shown in June 2019 at 4620 W. 84th St. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A medical transportation company announced Friday it’s closed its facility on the city’s northwest side.

A media spokesperson for American Medical Response told News 8 by email that it “scaled back operations in Central Indiana” on Wednesday.

The spokesperson for the ambulance provider cited reduced demand for nonemergency transports, severe inflation, low government reimbursement, and
other factors making the local business unsustainable. The email also noted a shortage of paramedics and emergency medical technicians in the United States.

Local employees of the ambulance provider are receiving help to transfer to jobs in the company, including operations in Evansville, the email says. Full-time employees also were offered severance packages.

In addition, the spokesperson wrote, “Full- and part-time employees were offered the opportunity to apply to work upcoming special events, including track and racing events.”

The email did not say how many employees are involved.

News reports show the company also closed AMR facilities in Youngstown, Ohio, and Los Angeles County, California, earlier this year.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indiana judge won’t block probe over 10-year-old’s abortion

Indiana News /

Man dies after shooting on city’s near north side

Crime Watch 8 /

IMPD seeks help to find missing 71-year-old man who may need medical aid

Local /

US passenger killed when big wave hits Antarctic cruise ship

International /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.