American Airlines expands new early boarding tech

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King, who discusses new American Airlines boarding technology, this year’s FAFSA rollout, and the two movies that dominated the weekend box office.

American Airlines expands early boarding tech

American Airlines is expanding its new technology to control “gate lice” – keen passengers with an itch to line up at the gate before they are called to board a flight.

More than 100 airports across the U.S. will now use the boarding tech over the busy Thanksgiving and Christmas travel period.

College financial aid forms are open

College financial aid forms are out after weeks of testing.

The overhaul was meant to simplify the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, but technical problems caused lots of FAFSA-related headaches last year.

The government says those issues are fixed. The Department of Education also hired an additional 700 call center workers to help families if they have trouble submitting the form.

Protect your Wi-Fi over the holidays

During the holiday season, you need to protect your home against cybersecurity threats – especially if you have guests using your Wi-Fi.

Between 2023 and 2024, Plume detected and blocked a 48% increase in cybersecurity threats in the United States.

Botnets have been driving the largest share of the increase, with 103% more threats reported this year. Malware threats, which includes ransomware, have also increased, up 78% from 2023.

Plume recommends setting up guest passwords to prevent any unauthorized access.

Have low-priced gas, will travel

AAA says 72% of Americans plan to travel by car this Thanksgiving. The good news is that gasoline prices are reaching their lowest levels since 2021.

Patrick DeHaan, head of petroloeum analysis at GasBuddy, says 31 states now have average gas prices below $3 per gallon, including Indiana.

‘Glicked’ brings box office boom

The weekend box office was ruled by “Glicked,” a portmanteau of “Wicked” and “Gladiator II.”

Together, the two movies brought in $160 million dollar, with “Wicked” coming out on top.

While a success, it didn’t beat the opening weekend of “Barbenheimer,” or “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”