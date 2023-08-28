American Airlines fined $4.1 million for dozens of long tarmac delays that trapped passengers

A JetBlue Airbus A320 taxis to a gate Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, after landing as an American Airlines jet is seen parked at its gate at Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla. The Justice Department is suing to stop American Airlines and JetBlue from coordinating their flights in the Northeast. Government antitrust lawyers said Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, that the deal between the two airlines will reduce competition and lead to higher fares. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

(AP) — American Airlines is drawing the largest fine ever for keeping passengers on delayed flights without giving them a chance to leave the plane.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said Monday it fined American $4.1 million for more than three dozen violations of the so-called tarmac-delay rules, which took effect about a decade ago.

The government says its investigation shows that from 2018 through 2021, American kept 43 domestic flights stuck on the ground for at least three hours without giving passengers the chance to deplane.