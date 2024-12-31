Most Americans could see the new year at home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses most Americans spending New Year’s Eve at home and American phone use being much higher than past years.

US Treasury Department claims Chinese hack

The US Treasury Department was hacked by a Chinese state-sponsored actor through a third-party software service provider, according to letter the agency sent to Congress.

The hacker accessed treasury workstations and unclassified documents.

The treasury says the “no evidence” hacker continues to have access.

US home sales rise for fourth consecutive month

Home sales rose for fourth month in November.

Last month’s gain of 2.2% brought the National Association of Realtor’s pending home sales index to its highest level since February 2023, and was a 6.9% increase year-over-year.

In November, Indianapolis home prices fell slightly from the month before, with a median listing price of $267,500.

The number of local listings on the market remained practically unchanged.

US credit card defaults soar to new high

US credit card defaults soar to highest level in 14 years.

Data shows credit card defaults jumped 50% in 2024 from the year before to the highest since 2010

During the first nine months of 2024, lenders wrote off more than $46 billion in seriously delinquent credit card loans, according to a report from the Financial Times citing data analyzed by BankRegData.

American phone use much higher than past years

The average American spent 2.5 months on their phone in 2024.

The survey by Reviews.org says we check our phones, on average, 205 times a day.

That’s a 42% rise from last year.

Most Americans could see the new year at home

If you’re planning on ringing in the new year quietly at home, you’re not alone.

A majority of US adults plan to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home, according to a new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Nearly 2 in 10 will be celebrating at a friend or family member’s home, and just 5% plan to go out to celebrate at a bar, restaurant or organized event.

Many will be ordering a pizza as New Year’s is in the top 5 for pizza delivery days.