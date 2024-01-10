Animal hospital touts new low-cost surgical center
INDIANAPOLIS(WISH) — An Indianapolis animal hospital is touting its new low-cost surgery center for pet owners.
Noah’s Animal Hospitals opened the surgery center Jan. 2 at 3825 W. Washington St. That’s just west of Holt Road on the city’s west side. It’s open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, the business said in a news release issued Tuesday.
Services available include small-mass removals; repairs to cuts; fracture repairs; foreign body removal; C- sections; limb amputations; and ACL repairs. A complete list is on the surgery center’s website.
“Their goal is to reduce the number of pets euthanized for ‘fixable’ issues by improving access to surgical care,” the release says.
The Millersville Road facility was recently remodeled, the website says.
Statement
“As Central Indiana pet owners know, Noah’s is dedicated to providing high quality veterinary care to everyone – including pets currently in rescues and shelters. These organizations sometimes have to wait to provide a pet in their care with the surgery they need, due to financial constraints. Our hope is that by offering low cost surgical options, they can help more animals find homes quicker. We also want to give local Veterinarians another option to present to their clients, when specialty hospitals are out of that client’s reach financially.”
Dr. Mike Thomas, president and chief executive officer of Noah’s Animal Hospitals