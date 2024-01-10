Animal hospital touts new low-cost surgical center

INDIANAPOLIS(WISH) — An Indianapolis animal hospital is touting its new low-cost surgery center for pet owners.

Noah’s Animal Hospitals opened the surgery center Jan. 2 at 3825 W. Washington St. That’s just west of Holt Road on the city’s west side. It’s open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, the business said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Services available include small-mass removals; repairs to cuts; fracture repairs; foreign body removal; C- sections; limb amputations; and ACL repairs. A complete list is on the surgery center’s website.

“Their goal is to reduce the number of pets euthanized for ‘fixable’ issues by improving access to surgical care,” the release says.

The Millersville Road facility was recently remodeled, the website says.

Statement