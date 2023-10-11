Apartments for 55 and older under construction in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Construction is underway on apartments in Noblesville for people 55 and older.

The Vista apartments are expected to open in the fall of 2024 in RiverWest development near 146 Street and River Road in Noblesville.

RiverWest will be a mixed-use development with apartments, townhomes, and commercial and retail space. The $120 million RiverWest is a project of real estate developer Milhaus and the Noblesville city government.

Vista is a $39 million investment to RiverWest. The four-story building will include 146 age-restricted market rate apartments were designed to have large kitchens, walk-in closets, large balconies, ensuite bathrooms, and other customizable design options. The builder, HighGround, also wishes to add many outdoor activities such as game tables and pickleball courts.

“Vista is an age-qualified community, purpose-built and designed as an alternative to traditional multifamily communities that serve the general demographic and joins GrandView and CityView in our portfolio,” Tom Dickey, president of HighGround, said in a news release.

HighGround is a subsidiary of Carmel-based Hageman Group investors.