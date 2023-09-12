Arby’s burger mix of venison, elk, beef returns for limited time

(WISH) — The Big Game Burger isn’t playing around.

Arby’s limited-time sandwich, reintroduced on Tuesday, is a mix of venison, elk and ground beef that it first brought to its restaurants in 2017.

Customers commonly find lines in Indiana when the sandwich is reintroduced, and the Noblesville Arby’s employees told News 8 that they expected the sandwich to be sold out by day’s end.

The toppings are crispy onions, tangy pickles and melty Swiss cheese with a cherry steak sauce and a brioche bun, Arby’s says in a news release.

Cost is $8.79. Make it a meal with medium fries and a medium drink for $13.29.

In what’s described as the most remote Arby’s, in Colorado, the restaurant was offering a daylong “hike-thru” where customers could buy the sandwich and hiking gear.

