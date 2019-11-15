Art, contest promote new nonstop Indianapolis-to-Paris flight

Delta Airlines is behind an art project in downtown Indianapolis on Nov. 15, 2019, to promote its nonstop flight from Indianapolis to Paris. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An art installation is happening downtown through the weekend.

Delta Airlines is behind the project to promote its nonstop flight Indianapolis to Paris. The artwork, which was first on display Friday, gives the illusion of a 3-D view of the Eiffel Tower. It’s located on Georgia Street between Capitol Avenue and Illinois Street.

The airline is also having a social media contest that will let some lucky winners travel to the iconic European capital.

The installation will next be on display from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, with the contest going on throughout the weekend.