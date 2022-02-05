Business

Auto body shop manager: High demand, supply-chain woes slow vehicle repairs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some Indianapolis auto body and services shops saw an uptick in clientele after this week’s winter storm, but they’re warning some drivers may wait a while to get back on the road due to a backlog.

The PPG Collision Repair Center garage just west of University Heights is busier than usual. Joseph Bryer, the shop manager, said Friday that the wintry mix of snow, ice and slush brought in a wave of more vehicles in need of repair.

“We have a little bit of everything. We got a lot of front-end and rear-ended collisions that we are working with: trunk repairs, rear, and front bumper repairs, headlights, hoods, and those kinds of things,” Bryer said.

That’s on top of the regular workload.

“We’re just making sure we have the staff to keep up with the work,” Bryer said.

In the past 48 hours, the Indiana State Police reported receiving thousands of calls for assistance. That included 109 crashes, 110-slide-offs and 284 stuck or stalled cars.

PPG’s tow truck also worked overtime. People called it for help, Bryer said, “after accidents and getting people back to the shop, get people out of ditches.”

With the high demand for repairs and the supply-chain shortages for parts, Bryer says, some motorists may wait weeks to fix vehicles.

He adds that drivers should stay on top of their preventive maintenance all year long to better prepare their vehicle for a winter blast.

“Make sure you have your breaks serviced and your tires up to date. That will go a long way in this kind of weather,” Bryer said.