Average gas price down 50 cents from September 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses Apple revealing the next-generation iPhone and gas prices dropping nationwide.

Apple to show off the next iPhone Monday

Apple should unveil the next-gen iPhone, watch, and Airpods on Monday. This year’s update is expected to heavily feature artificial intelligence updates.

This may include summarizing long text message threads, prioritizing and summarizing emails, and a much-needed upgrade for Apple’s Siri voice assistant.

Zillow AI search gets upgrade

Zillow’s A.I.-powered search experience is getting an upgrade.

Now, buyers and renters can search for their next home using simple, everyday language in even more ways — including by commute time, affordability, schools, and nearby points of interest.

Through natural language search, Zillow analyzes millions of listings to deliver the most relevant comes or rentals personalized to the user’s preferences.

Dodge Ram pickups recalled due to software problem

Stellantis is recalling around 1.5 million Ram pickup trucks due to a software issue that can disable a vehicle’s electronic stability control.

The recall impacts trucks from the 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 model years. Most of the vehicles are in North America.

Owners of affected Ram vehicles will be notified via mail starting on Oct. 3.

Gas prices fall across the country

Gas prices are falling fast, with more to come. U.S. gas prices fell to a fresh six-month low of $3.31 a gallon on Thursday, down 50 cents from this point last year, according to AAA.

Drivers in 10 U.S. states – including South Carolina, Texas, Kentucky, and Kansas – are paying less than $3 a gallon on average.

The average right now in Indiana is $3.25 a gallon.

Gen Z doesn’t think “Google” is a verb

Gen Z prefers using the term “searching” over “Googling.” The deverb-ing of Google reflects evolving tech and user behavior.

Instead, Gen Z often hits up TikTok to see restaurant and hotel recommendations, or they’ll see a creator they admire pitch a new product that excites them and go directly to that brand’s app or website.