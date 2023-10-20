Avon welcomes a second Chick-fil-A with generous donations

SPRINGFIELD, VA - JULY 26: The sign of a Chick-fil-A is seen July 26, 2012 in Springfield, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

AVON, Ind. (WISH) – Avon is ready for the opening of its second Chick-fil-A this week.

Chick-fil-A Beechwood Centre is located at 7606 East US Highway 36. The doors will open for business at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. The restaurant’s hours of operation will be from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. every day, except for Sundays, following Chick-fil-A’s tradition.

The restaurant offers dine-in, drive-thru, and carryout options. Customers can place orders through the Chick-fil-A app or website.

The company says it will create 100 full- and part-time positions. Chris Tincher, the owner-operator, has been part of the Chick-fil-A community since 2002. In addition to the new Avon restaurant, Tincher will continue to operate the original Avon location.

In addition, Chick-fil-A is donating $25,000 to Feeding America, specifically focusing on supporting hunger relief efforts for Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana. To celebrate the opening, the Beechwood Centre will also recognize 100 local heroes by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.