Bar owners prepare to barely break even on what’s usually 1 of most profitable nights

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On a night that typically brings hundreds of millions of dollars to Indiana bar owners, most said they will barely break even this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The night before Thanksgiving is known as Black Wednesday or Blackout Wednesday. It’s one of the biggest party nights of the year.

Bar owners said they are most profitable on New Year’s Eve, St. Patrick’s Day, and Blackout Wednesday. The owner of Taps and Dolls downtown on South Meridian Street, Ryan Greb, said with limited hours and limited capacity this year, the night won’t be one of the most profitable of 2020.

“We’re expecting great loses tonight,” Greb said.

Under Marion County’s COVID-19 restrictions, bars have to close by midnight, and Greb said Taps and Dolls usually would stay open until 3 a.m.

“Family comes into town. They meet their family and friends, get tired of them after dinner and usually roll in at around 10 or 11 o’clock at night and but, this year, things are different as we all know,” Greb said.

As data continues to show a dip on nights where business is typically booming, Patrick Tamm, president and chief executive officer of the Indiana Restaurant & Lodging Association, is starting to worry.

“This winter, we are petrified of it. We’ve released numbers in late September, that the next six months we are more concerned about than the previous six months and we are in the heart of that at this time,” Tamm said.

Greb said the five months he had to shut down permanently are starting to catch up with him. “It’s a matter of when can we recover and how can we recover and do we have any type of government assistance to help us recover? If not we’re all gonna be gone and it’s gonna be a recycling of the same businesses right back in and then new ownerships.”

Tamm said more bar and restaurant data is expected to be released in the next couple weeks. He said the numbers will be the worst the city has seen so far.

