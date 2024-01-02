Beauty company supplies town with hair remedy during water main break

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Beech Grove-based Malibu Wellness recently stepped up to help an Indianapolis suburb after a water main break just before Dec. 25.

The break caused significant damage in Morgantown, which has about 1,000 residents. The Morgan County town is about a 50-minute drive south of downtown Indianapolis.

Loretta Mottrem, chief executive officer of Malibu Wellness, said, “When we heard about the water issue in Morgantown, we knew we needed to help.”

The beauty industry business is the parent company of the Malibu C haircare brand.

“Iron and calcium found in the water can significantly impact the health and appearance of hair and skin. Calcium can make hair feel dry and weighted down, and can also lead to scalp flaking. This mineral build-up can even clog hair follicles, leading to hair breakage and potentially blocking new hair growth.” Mottrem said.

The water main break happened after utility workers struck a nearby water line.

Malibu Wellness donated 2,500 packets of its Hard Water Wellness Hair Remedy.

Matt Cotton, chief sales officer at Malibu C, said, “We know the effects of hard water and wanted to offer our expertise and help out a local community near us. While we can’t fix the main water break, we hope our Hard Water Wellness Remedies provide some relief to the residents of Morgantown during this challenging time.”

The town was under a boil water advisory for several days.

Mottram said, “For skin, the buildup of these minerals can also lead to issues such as dryness and irritation. To combat these effects, Malibu C recommends using fresh, dried vitamin technology to remove mineral buildup, which can restore hair’s vibrancy, shine, and manageability of the hair”

Town officials handed out bottled water to residents and said they will be looking at ways to get things fixed quicker in the future.