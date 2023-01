Business

Bed Bath & Beyond to close one Indiana store

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Bed Bath & Beyond released a list of stores set to close, one of them being an Indiana location.

The company is closing its Avon store located at 10350 East US Highway 36.

No information has been released regarding the last day the store will be open.