Consumer Reports names top car brands for 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (CONSUMER REPORTS) — With car prices at or near record levels, and interest rates still high, buying any car, new or used, is a high-stakes financial decision. That’s why Consumer Reports puts together report cards for all the cars it tests to help you make the right choice that will last for years.

Consumer Reports engineers and automotive experts put every car it buys through more than 50 tests and compare over 250 models on road performance, comfort, reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety.

Among the 32 brands in CR’s 2025 report card, the top five remain unchanged from last year, with one significant shift – Subaru claims the top spot. Also making the grade – BMW, Lexus, Porsche, and Honda.

Dodge, GMC, Land Rover, Rivian, and Jeep were ranked at the bottom. The same brands were near the bottom of CR’s report card for predicted reliability, with EV truck maker Rivian earning just 14 points.

But Consumer Reports warns that even top scoring brands can have vehicles that don’t score so well. So it’s really important that you do your research and check the ratings for the vehicles that you’re specifically interested in.

Consumer Reports also ranks the best used car brands, including Lexus, Toyota, and Mazda.

Visit consumerreports.org for more on the best- and worst-rated car brands for 2025.