Big clucking deal: Shake Shack to offer free chicken sandwiches

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses planned pay raises for Amazon drivers and a tasty new deal for fans of Shake Shack’s Chicken Shack sandwich.

33,000 Boeing workers go on strike

Boeing is facing what it calls a “crippling” strike.

Thousands of workers who build commercial planes in the Seattle and Portland, Oregon, areas voted down an accord recommended by union leaders.

The agreement included many gains for workers, but fell short of what the union initially sought.

The walkout got underway overnight.

Amazon promises pay raise for some delivery drivers

Amazon says it is hiking its average national pay for contracted delivery drivers to roughly $22 an hour, up from $20.50 an hour.

The drivers don’t work directly for Amazon, but rather, a contracted third party that works closely with the ecommerce giant.

The announcement comes as Amazon faces a renewed unionization effort among its delivery workers.

FDA okays AirPods to be used as hearing aids

Big news for Apple, and it has nothing to do with an iPhone.

The U.S. Food and drug Administration has authorized 2nd generation, Apple AirPods Pro to be used as a hearing aid device, meaning they could be used by those with mild to moderate hearing loss.

Interested users will have to install Apple’s hearing aid feature, which is part of the iOS 18 update. The feature starts with a hearing test on your paired iPhone or iPad.

Firestone to remain IndyCar tire supplier

Firestone will continue as the only tire supplier for all IndyCar racing.

Bridgestone America and Penske Entertainment announced a long-term contract extension on Thursday.

The deal will keep Firestone as the only tire supplier for all IndyCar races, the Indy NXT developmental series, and the Indianapolis 500.

Firestone is wrapping up its 25th straight year as IndyCar’s tire supplier.

Shake Shack to offer free chicken sandwiches

For the next 13 weeks, on every football Sunday, Shake Shack is offering free Chicken Shacks.

Here’s how to get a free Chicken Shack: