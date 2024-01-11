Search
Big Mac getting bigger and saucier for limited time

Double Big Mac (Provided Photo/McDonald's website)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You know what’s better than a Big Mac — a Double Big Mac!

Yes, you read that correctly! The Big Mac is about to get bigger and saucier, but only for a limited time.

McDonald’s announced Tuesday the company will be offering a spin on the legendary Big Mac by adding double the portions of a fan favorite with four 100% all-beef patties and more Big Mac sauce. It’s topped with pickles, crisp shredded lettuce, finely chopped onions, and a slice of American cheese sandwiched between a sesame seed bun.

The Double Big Mac will be making its way to participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide, starting Jan. 24.

