Black Friday starts early for many in central Indiana

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Many Hoosiers cut their Thanksgiving short to get the best deals on big-ticket items.

Early Black Friday sales had nearly 300 people waiting outside Best Buy to get their hands on electronics before the store opened at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Some say the prices were so good this year that they stood in line for five hours just to get first pick on items.

With Black Friday deals starting earlier every year, shoppers were split if it’s just a new holiday tradition or a cut into valuable family time.

“Oh, no, it’s not cutting into Thanksgiving. I come back home later tonight and we have it at about 8 p.m. Yeah, time with the family is important so I wouldn’t miss out on that,” said shopper Don Silas.

“It’s kind of cutting into family time. Like back at my grandma’s house we just ate and we all came here,” said shopper Brody Folkening

“I think it’s the new fun thing to do. I already spent my family time. I went to the food pantry early in the morning and passed out food and then came home and hung out with family and then came out here, said shopper Kole Evans.

Best Buy and the Greenwood Park Mall are open until 1 a.m. Friday.