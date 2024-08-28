Search
Bloomington staple closes Pizzaria after 70 years

(Provided Photo/Cafe Pizzaria via Facebook)
by: Daja Stowe
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — After 70 years of serving the Bloomington community, Cafe Pizzaria announced on Wednesday its sudden closure on social media.

The restaurant wrote in a Facebook post,

“Dear Bloomington,

We have decided that it is time for us to retire and have more time to focus on family.

Thanks to all our loyal customers over the past 70 years!

We would especially like to thank all of our employees. You have been exceptional and we love each and every one of you.

Larry, Sharon, David, Crosby, Katie, and Andrea

Effective today August 28 2024”

The restaurant opened in 1953 and is located at 405 E. Kirkwood Avenue.

