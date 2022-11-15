Business

BMV West Lafayette branch announces closure

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle’s West Lafayette branch will be closing at the end of the year.

The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon by BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage. According to a release, the branch will remain open until Dec. 17.

The Lafayette branch is less than five miles away from the West Lafayette branch. The Lafayette branch is expected to move later in the year. Their new location will offer more customer service, testing stations, and kiosks.

The BMV plans to work with West Lafayette city officials to discuss installing a BMV Connect kiosk in the community. The kiosk offers more than a dozen of the most common transactions including registrations and driver’s license renewals, according to a BMV release.

The agency says they also plan to work with Purdue University students to make sure they know about required documentation and processes to complete their transactions.