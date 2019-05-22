Bob Evans Beef Stroganoff Pasta recalled

WASHINGTON (WISH) — Hundreds of pounds of Bob Evans Beef Stroganoff Pasta are being recalled after they were not federally inspected, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Tuesday.

BEF Foods Inc. of a Lima, Ohio, recalled about 527 pounds of the beef pasta products in 18-ounce, sealed plastic trays. They were made May 3 and have a “use by” date of July 2 and a time-stamp ranging between the hours of 15:00 and 18:37.

The products were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio.

The problem was discovered when federal personnel reviewed the records of production for BEF Foods. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption. Federal authorities are concerned that some of the Bob Evans products may be in consumer’s refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call BEF Foods’ Consumer Relations at (800) 939-2338.