Crocs for dogs are now a thing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here are Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King, who has the latest on Boeing contract negotiations, the national debt, and crocs for your canine companion.

Boeing workers reject contract proposal

Boeing machinists have rejected the latest labor deal, extending the strike. Sixty-four percent voted no on the deal, which included 35% raises, a $7,000 ratification bonus, increased 401k contributions, and other changes. Thirty-three thousand Boeing union members have been on strike for five weeks.

Meanwhile, Boeing’s financial losses are mounting, with a $6 billion loss in the third quarter.

Interest on national debt continues to rise

Interest rates are rising as the U.S. national debt has increased by $473 billion over the last three weeks.

The U.S. government’s debt now stands at nearly $36 trillion — that’s nearly $104,000 for every American.

Home sales held down by high prices

Sales of existing homes in the U.S. are on track for the worst year since 1995—for the second year in a row.

Persistently high home prices and elevated mortgage rates are keeping potential home buyers on the sidelines.

The National Association of Realtors says the amount of homes for sale is below historic levels.

Parents worried AI could affect their child’s development

Parents are prioritizing storytelling and creativity activities with their children to prepare them for the future, a new survey says.

The survey, conducted by Talker Research and commissioned by The Little Pet Shop, looked at how parents believe artificial intelligence will impact their children’s careers and ways they’re planning ahead for it.

The survey found nearly half of those are worried about AI impacting job availability for their kids and 45% are concerned ai will harm their children’s ability to generate new ideas and original thoughts.

You can now get crocs for your dog

You can now get Crocs for your dog — and, yes, they can be bought with a matching pair for their human companions.

The doggy boots, which come in green and pink and in three sizes, sold out online before the first day of sales was over.

The boots were selling for $50.