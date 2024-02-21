Bookmaker says this town is hottest place to buy homes in Indiana

(WISH) — An Ohio sportsbook maker has weighed in on the 14 hottest places to buy homes in Indiana.

BuyOhio.com didn’t explain why it’s done the study or why only 14 locations, but reported it used Realtor.com data to create two factors to reach its conclusions: a demand score, representing an area’s page viewers per property in comparison to other areas; and the median number of days homes spend on the market. Then, communities were given an index with 100 as the best score.

“To create the index, the above metrics were considered — both of which were weighted with a score of 50. The final score was then given out of 100 — the higher the number, the more in-demand the location,” a news release said.

The index was done for all states, not just Indiana.

For what it’s worth, the indexes of only three central Indiana cities made the list. Lafayette came in at No. 6 in Indiana and No. 143 in the nation with an index of 90.59: Frankfort, No. 12 in Indiana and No. 396 in the U.S. with 82.20; and Terre Haute, No. 14 in Indiana and No. 514 in the nation with 67.94.

Highland topped the list at No. 1 in Indiana and No. 29 in the nation, with an index of 99.24. The northwest Indiana town of 23,600 beat out two neighbors: the town of Griffith at No. 2 and the two of Dyer at No. 3. The rest of the Indiana list in order: Schererville, Munster, Lafayette, Valparaiso, Fort Wayne, Whiting, Hebron, Leo, Frankfort, Huntertown and Terre Haute.