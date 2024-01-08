BorgWarner announces mass layoffs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Automobile supplier and propulsion company BorgWarner Inc. has announced layoffs, according to a notice to the state of Indiana.

BorgWarner Inc. announced they are conducting a mass layoff at the BorgWarner Kokomo Morgan Street facility located at 1501 County Road East 200 North in Kokomo, Indiana.

Layoffs began in October and are expected to be permanent. 93 workers are being laid off.

The company has been continuously notifying employees of their anticipated separation dates. The first separation occurred in October and the next group of separations was anticipated this month.

The remaining separations are expected to occur by mid-year.

BorgWarner Inc. is an American automotive and e-mobility supplier. Headquartered in in metro Detroit, Michigan, the company maintains production facilities and sites at 92 locations in 24 countries, and generates revenues of $15.8 billion, while employing around 52,000 people. The company is one of the 25 largest automobile suppliers in the world.

BorgWarner has ties with the Indianapolis 500. In the NTT IndyCar Series, BorgWarner has supplied the EFR (Engineered for Racing) turbocharger has been used in all IndyCar participants since 2012.

Since 1936, the company has also been the sponsor of the Borg-Warner Trophy, which serves as an annual prize for the winner of the Indianapolis 500.